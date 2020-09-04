1/
Ronald Vaughn Faigle
1935 - 2020
Ronald Vaughn Faigle

Starlight - Ronald Vaughn Faigle, age 85 of Starlight, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Ronald was born in Hiawatha, PA on August 27th, 1935 the son of the late, Vergil and Marian (Sands) Faigle. Ronald was self-employed, owning and operating several businesses including his beloved family farm, laundry, tire, logging, and quarry businesses. He will be best known for his hard work ethic and dedication to his family. Ronald was a US Army veteran serving 2 years of active duty and 2 years in the Army Reserves. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol A. (Grosch) Faigle; daughter, Alexa Gifford and her husband, Mark of Penn Yan; grandchildren, Eric V. and Sydney N. Gifford; sisters, Alain Mosher (late Donald Mosher) and Janet Woodmansee (late Lindy Woodmansee); brother, Vergil Faigle Jr.; sister in law, Dorothy Grosch; nephews, David, Dale and William Grosch; as well as several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Ronald C. Faigle; brothers, Graydon A. Faigle and Justin Faigle; brother in law William L. Grosch. Memories of Ronald may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Ronny was a wonderful man. Carol and family we are so sorry for your loss. He will be deeply missed.
Becky & Larry Vanek
Friend
