Ronda Lee Bluler



Canandaigua - Ronda Lee Bluler, 77, of Canandaigua, NY unexpectedly passed away August 17. She was born in Bainbridge, NY of Roland L and Martha (Michael) Bluler on July 9, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Judith Ghosh and brother and sister-in-law William and Roseann Bluler. She is also survived by nieces Michaelle Prosch Newman, Pamala Prosch, Deborah [Lonnie] Hawkins, Teresa [Jaime] Priest, and 12 great nieces and nephews, and 4 great great nieces and nephews.



She resided near her sister, and remained very close with her brother. Phone calls were important to her to stay close. Nothing brought a smile to her face more than her family. Unselfish and caring, she asked for little and gave without conditions. Ronda was very nurturing and provided comfort to people when she was needed.



We will all miss her genuine interest in our families' lives with loving care and concern for us all. We will always carry the memory of your warmth and love in our hearts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store