Rory Elizabeth (Willerton) Broome



Ft. Myers, FL - Rory Elizabeth (Willerton) Broome, formerly of Binghamton, NY was taken home to her eternal resting place on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She is survived by her children Dallas Reeves Broome, and Kennedy Marie Broome. Her Mother, Marie. Her dad, Ken Willerton (Paula). Her sisters Renee' Rossi (Trevor Drayn and Kids), Rachel Baumgartner (Will), and Maggie Bundy. Her nieces and nephew Madison, Taylor, and William. Rory graduated from Chenango Forks High School and Ithaca College with a degree in International Business with 3 languages- Russian, German, and French. In High School she was a member of the Drama Club, Soccer Team, and the Dance Connection. She was employed by Daimler-Chrysler in Charlotte until moving to Florida in 2009. If you knew Rory you will understand why we chose this picture to show what a love for life she had. She loved all of us but most of all Dallas and Kennedy. The bright light that surrounded her will always be in our hearts. There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19. We will announce the date and time for Rory's memorial service at a later time. Rory was the sun, the moon, and the stars all wrapped up in a 4'11" beautiful ball.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store