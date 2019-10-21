Services
Rosalie A. Atkinson


1960 - 2019
Rosalie A. Atkinson Obituary
Rosalie A. Atkinson

Liberty Township, PA - Rosalie A. Atkinson, 59, entered into rest on October 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, James. Also surviving are her two daughters, Jamie L. Atkinson and Kelly M. and Jay Rose; 2 grandchildren, Hailee and Levi; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Pearl Warner; sisters, Sallie Warner and Cathi Warner. Rosalie retired in 2000 as a Safety Officer with the Binghamton Psychiatric Center, where she began her career as a Therapy Aid with direct care of patients. She enjoying staring into bon fires, soaking up sunshine as she fished, most of the time making more catches than everyone she fished with. She took pride in cooking, baking, and feeding everyone in her home for Football Sunday. Rosalie truly was concerned for the well being of others, caring for her parents, Cathi, Jim, and Jim's parents, patients and co workers at work, and everyone she came into contact with. She had the patience to deal with all their needs and the desire to serve them, with a twinkle in her eye and a sweet smile. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 9-11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your favorite local charity.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
