Rosalie M. (Prelec) Kuzma
Binghamton - Rosalie M. (Prelec) Kuzma of Binghamton, died Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Pauline Zuschak, her husband John Kuzma, her daughter Nancy Lou Kuzma and by her beloved kitty "Sasha". She is survived by her son John A. Kuzma; a granddaughter Cindy Lou and Aaron (Kintner) Morley; a great grandson Kaiden Morley, all of Charlottesville, VA; and a special cousin, Helen Dubbs, Allentown, PA. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamton, a member of the Patriots Coral Group and sang at the Arena for the hockey games. Rosalie and her husband were personal friends of Rod Serling. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary post 1245. She was born in Allentown, PA and graduated from Union Endicott High School. Rosalie was very talented and played first violin, danced and sang. She developed her gifts as a Saint Joseph Choir girl. Later, she worked for ANSCO and taught at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. As a homemaker her halupki, kolaczki and other special dishes will always be remembered. Rosalie loved to read and never stopped learning. Her knowledge and appreciation for nature lives on. Rosalie loved all first responders and the military. She even soloed at the 65th anniversary of the Peace Bridge. Rosalie wishes a warm goodbye to Steffie and Theresa and Rosemarie Foytlin, (Durham, NC).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dorothy and John Rush of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 12 noon. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019