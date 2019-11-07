|
|
Rosann J. Klein
Binghamton - The world became a little dimmer to us on Tuesday, November 5 when our mom, Rosann Klein, took her parents' hands and joined them in heaven.
Rosann was born on June 10, 1937 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to her loving parents Harry and Margaret Watson. After high school, she attended Hahnemann University where she earned a Degree in Nursing. She then embarked on a nursing career that spanned over 50 years which included working as a home care nurse, The Vestal Nursing Center and Good Shephard Nursing Home. As a nurse, she helped many people, but she helped even more through her friendship, kindness and compassion. Our mom taught us how to be good people not only with words, but with her actions. It is not surprising that three of her children have had lengthy careers in education and teaching and the other served in the military for over 20 years. She is the reason we are who we are.
To know our mom was to love our mom, wherever she went, she always seemed to start a party. Whether it was the Field Days, the Halloween Parade, Beer Breaks in Chenango Bridge, picnics with Bill's friends, her Domino and Card groups at Quinn Estates or even her swimming group from Court Jester, she always seemed to bring people together and make them smile. She will truly be missed by so many.
Rosann will be missed deeply by her children, grandchildren and great-grandson who she never wanted to leave: Marty Klein (sons Trevor/Emily and Erik/Hannah), Chuck Klein (wife Pam, children Taylor and Conner/Sidney), Lori Guenther(husband Mike, children Coty/Ashley, Jordan and son Brayden), and Scott Klein (wife JeanMarie, sons Nathan and Carter). She is also leaving behind her brother Harry who was there to kiss her hello on the day that she came into this world and was there to kiss her goodbye on the day she left. Lastly, she is survived by many cousins, nephews (and families), and friends who are too many to mention, but not forgotten.
We would like to give a special thank you to our Uncle Harry, Aunt Connie and to Mrs. Turna. There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the love and support that you gave to us during this difficult time.
Our mom was our strength and rock that we all stood on- the true foundation of our family. The love, strength and knowledge she shared with us will never be forgotten, but rather, will continue to grow within us forever. We love you mom. Now….take a deep breath - and give gram and pop a kiss from us.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 12pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019