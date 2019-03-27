Services
Rose A. LeVonne


Woodstock, GA - (formerly of Charlotte, NC and Endwell, NY) - On Monday, March 4, 2019, Rose went peacefully to join her husband William of 49 years who predeceased her. Born April 22, 1925, she was 93. She is survived by her 5 children Gloria LeVonne, William (Patty) Galloway, Tracy (Kristin) Galloway, Cindy Ondrako and Teresa (Karl) Falkenberg. She is also survived by her life's greatest treasures, her 14 grandchildren - Terri, Lisa, Lori, Francis, Gordon, Tracy Jr., Shayne, Erin, Nicholas, Brian, Stephanie, Karla, Kady, and Erika. Rose is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rose's greatest happiness was to take care of her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous baker and enjoyed sharing her Christmas cookies with many family and friends both near and far. Rose retired from IBM Endicott with 15 years of service. The family would like to thank the extremely caring staff of Northside Hospital in Canton, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rose to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019
