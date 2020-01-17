Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
Vestal Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Johnson City - Heaven has gained a fashionable angel-Rose Anne Foster Underwood passed away January 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband and father to all her children, Norman Foster, in 1971 and by her second husband, Douglas Underwood. Her love will live on in all her children: Sharon (Barry) Wible, Nadine (Paul) Hoffman, Karl (Kim) Foster, Kurt (Laurie) Foster, Maura (John) Buckenberger, and Margo (Chris) Kibbler. She was a dedicated grandmother who is survived by her beloved 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She left a legacy of unconditional love and family devotion. Her kindness was unlimited. She will be remembered for her love of puns an sense of humor. In her presence, a few colorful words were fine but never "shut up". She was known for her class and fashion. Her sunglasses, shoes, gloves and hat always matched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Silver Lake, PA, in the spring. The family will receive friends at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to United Methodist Homes Foundation-Hilltop Campus, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -