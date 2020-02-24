Services
Rose Beismer

Rose Beismer Obituary
Rose Beismer

Bainbridge - Rose Beismer, 88, of Bainbridge, NY, passed away on February 24, 2020, Rose was predeceased by infant son, Tim, and her husband, Harold. She is survived by daughters; Louise (Brent) Mosher, Brenda (Keith) Doane, sons; Harold Jr. (Ruth) Beismer, William Beismer and Tammi, sister, Marion Dutcher and 10 grandchildren. Rose retired from the Hospital in Sidney and remained a devout member of the Federated Church in Masonville. At Rose's request, there will be no services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
