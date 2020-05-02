Rose Christine Arcodia



Endicott - Our beautiful mother, Rose Christine Arcodia flew the coop on May 1st, 2020.



She was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 8th, 1921. She married her husband Pasquale (Pat) Arcodia on July 21, 1949 in Patti, Sicily. They were blessed with three daughters Amalia (Amy), Teresa and Christine.



Christine was predeceased by her parents Frank and Antonia Carro, her beloved husband Pasquale (Pat) Arcodia, her beautiful daughter Christine Arcodia Mapes, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Gaetano Franchina, brother-in-law George Vultaggio, infant great granddaughter Addison Eagan, and nephew Robert Carro.



She is survived by Amy Arcodia Cangemi(Ignazio) of Capo D'Orlando, Sicily, Teresa Arcodia (husband David Mapes) of Vestal, sister Anna Vultaggio and brother Frank Carro (Angela).



And her beloved Grandchildren Gaetano Scionti (Steffi) in Sicily, Lisa Eagan (Dave), Pat Carter, Richard and Christopher Laganiere.



Nonna shared a very special bond with granddaughter Marissa Buran (Bill) sharing endless laughs, visits to Sugar Lips for soft chocolate ice cream, Worshipping at St. James and countless more memories. She is also survived by her great grandchildren who loved to tease her and make her laugh!



Special Godchild, Carol Criscitello meant the world to Christine. She talked with Carol nearly every day on the telephone and had great times when Carol came to town to visit.



Also survived by Nieces and Nephews, Marilu Bryson (Dave), Tom Franchina (Teresa), Annette Murphy, George Vultaggio (Kris), Julie Wasko (Drew), Frank Carro (Linda), Linda Franchina Brister (Gary) and beloved great nieces and nephews.



A very special note of love to the incredible and loving staff at Ideal Assisted Living for the exceptional love and caring that they so generously bestowed upon our mom. She loved all of you! You always gave more than was required giving our family peace and tranquility knowing our mother had angels guarding over her.



Christine had a great love for Dentists Dr. Anthony Palombaro and Dr. Carolyn Riley and MD Dr. Michael Federico.



Thank you for your warmth and special care over many years.



Nonna adored her "Teddy" (Ted Davenport). When Teddy and Chris got together game on! We will never forget the Picture of the two of them singing with blueberry buckets on their heads while we were away in Sicily visiting Amy and Iggy. You were like a son to her. She loved you!



To Elaine Litzelman who cared for our mom when she was living at home with us, Thank You sweetheart for singing duets every morning while you were attending to her personal needs. If you both practiced the lyrics more you both could have had a shot of taking the show on the road. Love you to pieces!



She was a hard-working mother who simultaneously raised 3 daughters and also worked side by side with her husband Pasquale to successfully open a grocery store, dress boutique, hair salon and eventually Pino's Ristorante.



She was known for her warm heart, generosity and unparalleled sense of humor. She was an incredible cook, loved Lawrence Welk, chocolate eclairs eaten in the privacy of the girl's room of Your Home Library as a young girl and the need for speed behind the wheel of any car she could get her hands on. Her nicknames were Lead Foot or THE TERROR OF LATHROP AVENUE!



She had her own personal phone directory at hand with names of family and friends she could randomly reach out to making her daily rounds of calls. She often told us "PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR FROM ME", "I DON'T CARE IF THEY DON'T CALL ME" Sorry if some of you received calls in the wee hours of the Morning. Be prepared! Amy and I plan to take over for her.



She led by example. Her lessons were plentiful, always showing acts of kindness and generosity that could fill a book.



We thank you God for sending her to us, we were so lucky to have such a force of nature as our mother. She loved her Three Beautiful Roses as she always lovingly called us. But SHE IS THE ROSE THAT IS THE RAREST OF THEM ALL!! Go to sleep honey…Kissy Kissy, Huggy Huggy.



Due to the current Pandemic a mass will be planned at St. James Church at a later date.















