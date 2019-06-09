|
Rose H. Ashley
Endicott - Rose H. Ashley, 81, of Endicott passed away Sunday morning June 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Karoline Holecek, her sisters Frances, Ann, Mary and Geri, her brothers Anthony, Joseph, Frank and Robert. She is survived by two daughters Pamela and Penny Ashley, her son Perry Ashley, three sisters and one brother-in-law Donna and Tom Fetcinko, Villa Warboy and Millie Sylvester, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Bridgewater Nursing Center for the loving care and compassion that was shown to Rose during her stay with them. Private graveside services will be held at Riverhurst Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Rose may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019