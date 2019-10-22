|
Rose L. Karan
Endicott & Debary FL - Rose Karan, 81, of Debary, Florida, walked up to her heavenly Father on October 17, 2019. She retired with 26 years of service from Binghamton University, where she also served on the Board of Appeals for five years. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Bricker, Minnie Hinman, Shirley Cheney, and brother Paul L. Petrick. She leaves behind her loving sister Ethel (Kishen) Kapur of Vestal, two loving sons, Kenneth (Julie Darcangelo) Conklin of Ontario, New York, and Kevin (Tammy) Conklin of Debary, Florida, her four grandchildren: Nicole Conklin of California, Ryan (Meredith) Conklin of North Carolina, Joseph Conklin, and Chris Conklin, both of Florida. Ryan and Meredith gave Rose two precious great-grandchildren, Andy and Adler, both of North Carolina. She is also survived by her loving niece, Dr. Rani (Richard Pedo) Kapur of Apalachin, best friends Roger Dunham of Johnson City and Linda Kert of Apalachin, loyal nephew Tim Bricker of Endicott, and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2pm on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Home, 1605 Witherill Street, in Endicott, NY with Fr. Kirkman from St. Joseph's Church officiating. The family will welcome friends from 1pm until the time of service. Burial will be in the family plot at Riverhurst Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Generous in life, she wanted another of have life by being an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019