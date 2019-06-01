|
|
Rose L. (Senio) Serafini
Hillcrest - May 28, 2019: Our Mom - she gave us life, she gave us love. She is now united with her loving husband, John Serafini, Sr who passed December 18, 1991. He was her one and only love. Daughter of the late Frank and Rose Senio, our Mom was born in Endicott, NY. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Senio (Arlington, TX), sisters Mary Specht (Brentwood, CA) and Erica (Ricky) Schuetz (Las Vegas, NV), brothers-in-law Ed McCrary (Pleasanton, CA), Bill Schuetz (Las Vegas. NV) sons-in-law Tony Monteiro and Rod Fortran, and her dear friends, Joyce Campon, Marian DeSantis, Phyllis Testani, and Mary Wilson.
A graduate of UEHS, Class of '44. she worked at Endicott Johnson, Atlantic Refining Company and retired after 27 ½ years at the Press & Sun-Bulletin as administrative assistant to the publisher.
Family and friends meant a lot to our mother. She is survived by five loving and caring children and spouses whom she cherished: Julie Ann Fortran (Voorheesville, NY), Mary Lou Monteiro (No. Andover, MA), Roseanne Serafini (Gambrills, MD), Jennilyn and Bruce Link (Greece, NY) and Brenda and John Serafini, Jr. (Hillcrest).
She was "Nana" to eight grandchildren whom she adored, cherished and who gave her many happy moments: Bryce Fortran (Stamford, CT), Brett and Shannon Fortran (Altamont, NY), Veronica Monteiro (Boston, MA), Rylie Romanek and Aleksey Serafini (Gambrills, MD), John Devin Link (Greece, NY) and Jessica and Jack Serafini (Hillcrest), and also two great-granddaughters, Cecelia Rose and Emerson Phyllis Fortran (Altamont, NY).
Rose is also survived by two sisters, Frieda McCrary, Pleasanton, CA, Polly and son-in-law Bob Hrehor, Austin, TX, sister-in-law, Mary Senio, Arlington, TX and brother-in-law Bob Specht, Brentwod, CA.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to her, especially Vivian Virgilio, Patricia Calistri and Rose Marie DiRienzo (Boynton Beach, FL), and Maria Specht Morrison (Pleasant Hill, CA).
Rose was an active and faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi. She served as Eucharistic Minister, member of the church choir, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Catherine's Cupboard and former chairman of the Special Sunshine Committee for many years. She also enjoyed membership in the Women's Abruzzese Club, past president of St. Mary's Golden Age, and a volunteer at the information desk for Binghamton General Hospital since 1994. She also volunteered at the Good Shepherd Fairview home. She enjoyed working at the polls as an election inspector for District 2 in Hillcrest.
Rose enjoyed traveling and had fond memories of business trips with her husband. She was able to vacation in Italy and Hawaii. She treasured her trips to visit her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, and her sisters in California, Texas and Nevada. Doing crossword puzzles was something she found challenging and enjoyable. The birthday breakfast get-togethers with her three special nieces (Vivian, Patricia and Rose Marie) were a source of pleasure for her. Another favorite pastime was meeting for lunch with her friends. For a time, she played golf in the Monday morning golf group and was formerly a member of the Tuesday morning golf league at Chenango Commons for many years.
She touched many lives during her lifetime and will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends, especially Pam Turrigano, Anne Wolanski, Connie Watson, Marcy Mansour, Susan Cirba, Linda Sebastineli, Barbara McGaoun, Laura Matthews and Norma Starner and Gladys Hughes. Esther Aswad and other choir members who were like family to her. She will be remembered for her smile, her cheerfulness and her willingness to help others. Her family, grandchildren and great-granddaughters were the loves of her life and they brought her joy and happiness. She will be missed, but will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts.
Rose's family would like to thank her good neighbors, Pat and Kim Brady, for being so caring to our Mom in addition to Hospice at Lourdes. Also friends Mary Ryder, Pat and George Clark and Marge Mangan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Rose's memory
to Catherine's Cupboard or Special Sunshine Committee at St. Francis of Assisi Church 1031 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY13901.
Calling hours will be held Monday June 3, 2019 at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson from 4-7 pm.A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10 am Tuesday. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 1 to June 2, 2019