Candor - Rose M. Adams, 79, of Candor passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Rose was predeceased by her son, Kevin Bell; daughter, Yvonne Carlson. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Adams; two sons and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Carol Bell, Vincent Zinicola; son-in-law, Daniel Carlson; several grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 8 Church St., Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at church. Condolences may be made to Rose's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 24, 2019
