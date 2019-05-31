Services
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, NY
Rose M. DeStefano Obituary
Rose M. DeStefano

Silver SPring, MD - Rose M. DeStefano, age 94, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Albert A. DeStefano, Sr.; daughter of the late Stephen and Julia Kuklis; mother of Paul J. (Chris), James P. (Debby) and the late Albert A. DeStefano, Jr.; sister of the late Steffie, Helen, Ernie and Benedict; grandmother of Mark DeStefano (Ginger), Laura Acton (Michael), Brian DeStefano, Katherine DeStefano, Stephen Farias (Tiffany) and David Farias (Alicia); great grandmother of Luke, Conor, Finn, Sarah, Anthony, Cameryn, Carmine, Julietta, Celia and Elliott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A special note of appreciation to Holy Cross Hospice and her devoted caregivers. Rose was the center of her family and always went out of her way to surround them with love.

Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, June 4th, from 10 to 11 AM.; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Helen Keller Services for the Blind, St. Francis DeSales School for the Deaf, Brooklyn, NY and Cleary School for the Deaf, Nesconset, New York
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 31, 2019
