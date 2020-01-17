Services
Rose M. Giordano

Endicott - Rose M. Giordano, 89, of Endicott, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Angelo Giordano; parents, Alex and Elizabeth Todini; and sisters, Josephine (Todini) Varisco, Delia (Todini) Smith, and Jane Todini. Rose is survived by her children, Mario (Cindy) Giordano, Cathy (Kelly) (Giordano) Cavitt, Alex (Phyllis) Giordano, Elizabeth (James) (Giordano) Scalcione, and Jennifer (Dan) (Giordano) Masters; sister, Sandra Todini; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Rose was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Angelo, owned and operated The Classic Beauty Salon on Washington Avenue for more than 30 years. At Rose's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
