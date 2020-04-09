Services
Rose M. Kushner


1943 - 2020
Owego, NY - Rose Marie Kushner, 77, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Bertha Archer; husband, Martin Kushner, Sr.; son, Dr. Martin Kushner, Jr.; grandson, Casey Carlson. She is survived by her son, Chris Kushner; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kushner and Ed Carlson; grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) and Chrissy (Nick); great-granddaughter, Abby. Rose was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church in Owego. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Ideal Senior Living Center for their compassionate care of Rose. Private funeral services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose Marie Kushner's memory to the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 121 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Rose's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
