Rose Marie Hudy
Endicott - Rose Marie Hudy, 73, of Endicott went to be with the Lord, Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. in the caring presence of her son, Stanley and daughter-in-law, Reda Garrett-Hudy.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Hudy; her parents, Thelma and Stanley Gruzleski: one sister, Joanie Ciocci and brother: Thomas Moran. She is survived by her one son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Reda Garrett-Hudy, Ballston Spa, N.Y; three godchildren David Samsonik, Rochester, NY, Michael Samsonik and Michael Warrick, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly along with the family's close friend, Doug Pellett.
After more than 30-years working at Bard-Parker in Hancock, N.Y. she retired with David and returned to the Triple Cities to live in Endicott.
She was active in the Catholic Church in both her communities, spending 20 years with the Catholic Daughters Court St. Mary #929 and held the offices of Regent and State Representative for 10 years. Upon her return to the area, she returned to St. James Church to continue her devotion and service as part of the Tabernacle Society, participating in the annual Easter and Christmas candy making program, assisting with the funeral luncheons along with volunteering at the various St. James fundraisers throughout the year. Some of her best memories are enjoying time with the St. James over-50 club, both at local gatherings and overnight bus trips.
An avid reader, Rose may have passed out more books than the Johnson City library through her visits to the beauty parlor, bingo nights and St. James gatherings. Like her son, she was a sports fan, rooting professionally for the Minnesota Vikings and proudly sporting her Syracuse University jacket for all to see, especially after a basketball win celebrating at Saturday evening mass.
She was an incredibly kind woman, willing to talk to anyone and offering to lend an ear for all. She enjoyed caring for her husband David in his final years and making the most of her time after his passing eight years ago.
Stanley and Reda would like to thank those who loved and cared for her through the years, especially Doug Pellett, Karen Samsonik and Maureen Hunt who looked in on her at her home.
Enough cannot be said about the care she received in her final weeks and the level of heroic acts the entire staff of Saratoga Hospital took to leave no stone unturned in an attempt to return her to her healthy, spirited and humorous self.
A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30 AM Tuesday October 15th, 2019 at St. James Church, Johnson City, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 9:30 Am until the time of the service.
Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019