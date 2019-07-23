|
Rose Marie Thorne
Brackney - Rose Marie Thorne passed gracefully and peacefully to Heaven with Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 20, 2019. She was home, surrounded and attended by her loving family. Rose was the second child (oldest daughter) to Jackson Lyman and Dorothy Maye Barnett. Born August 21, 1933. She graduated Vestal Senior High School and married Gerald Roselle Thorne in 1952. Together they built a wonderful life and loving family. Rose enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing - especially quilting. She served her loved ones with acts of service - always making sure that other people's needs were met before her own. Rose was a member of Grace Point Church with many friends in her Sunday school class. Rose is predeceased by Gerry, her husband of nearly 65 years; Wayne, son; Diane (Craig), daughter-in-law; Jackson and Dorothy, parents; Melvin and Katherine Thorne, her in-laws; Richard Barnett, brother; Eva Kent, sister. Rose is Survived by children: Debbie and Kenny Hatfield, Crestwood, KY; Yvonne Roof, Levittown, Pa; Craig and Holly Thorne, Little Meadows, PA; Patty and Jim Boyte, Carthage, NC; Robert and Teresa Thorne, Little Meadows, PA: grandchildren: Gabriel and Jean Hatfield, Carrie and Chris Schoettle, Sarah and Rick Fischer, Jamie Thorne, Seth and Olivia Hatfield, Mike Thorne, Jamie Williams, Nathan and Jenelee Williams, Amber and Randall Stevens, Zachary Thorne, Casey and Matt Wood, Courtney Thorne, TJ Boyte, Ephraim Boyte; sisters: Gloria Patel, Tampa, FL; Nancy Hemphill, Gastonia, NC; brother Clyde and Sadie Barnett, Fuquay Varina, NC; 25 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 765 Main St., Vestal, NY on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time. Rose and her family were comforted by Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Wilkes-Barre, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made at www.hospicesacredheart.org. or to hospice of your choice.
