Rose Mary McCormack Mullins
Binghamton - Rose Mary McCormack Mullins, 86, of Binghamton, entered into eternal life peacefully on February 25, 2019. Rosie was predeceased by her husband James P. Mullins Sr. whom she married on July 7, 1956, her parents Raymond and Julia McCormack, her in-laws, James and Marie Mullins. Her siblings, Ray, Michael, Joseph, and Kathy Charsky. Her brother in-law Jerry Mullins. Her sister in-law Mary Mullins. Rosie is survived by her 5 sons and daughter in-laws; Jim and Karen, Mike and Chris, Tim and Cathy, David and Ruth, Richard and Marie. Her 11 grandchildren; Matt (Holly), Megan and Mark; Kyle (Lauren) and Kelly (Colin Vanston), Meredith and Jennifer (Tommy Donovan), Collin (Amanda), Caitlin and Patrick and Sean; 2 great-grandchildren, Conor Mullins and Traigh Donovan. Her siblings Shirley McCormack, Judy and Joe Fish, Jeanne and Lyle Pyke, Sisters in-law, Virginia McCormack, Angela McCormack, Carol Foley. Brothers in-law Ron Charsky and Edward Mullins; Special friend Ann Marie Donovan and several close nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosie graduated from St. Patrick's high school and Binghamton State hospital school of nursing. She was a dedicated nurse for over 30 years at Lourdes and Binghamton State hospitals. She also volunteered at the Samaritan House on Fayette Street in Binghamton. She was a member of St. Patrick's/St. Thomas' and previously St. Paul's catholic churches. She was loved by all who knew here. Rosie was a feisty but very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. All of her boys appreciate the upbringing she and dad provided us! She loved camping at Guestward Ho in Deposit NY and their time in Avon Park Florida. She attended all of her sons, grandsons and granddaughters sporting events and the referees/umpires knew her by name!! She loved going to The Beef Restaurant with her friends and family and loved to read books on her iPad. We would like to thank the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their dedicated care for Mom. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosie's memory may be made to the Samaritan House, 11 Fayette Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019