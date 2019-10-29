|
|
Rose Mary McGovern
Binghamton - Rose Mary A. McGovern of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness related to her cancer. Rose Mary was born April 28, 1936 to Ambrose and Edna Kallighan in Port Jervis, NY, where she lived with her extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in a closely knit neighborhood. She was predeceased by her parents, Ambrose and Edna, her brother, Richard Wooster, of Port Jervis, NY, and her parents-in-law, Philip P. and Alice Conway McGovern, along with her three brothers-in- law, Gerard, Lawrence, and John McGovern. She is survived by her devoted and beloved husband of 47 years, Philip P. McGovern, her children, Philip A. McGovern (and Catherine) and Clare McGovern-Lind (and Erik), and her dearly loved grandchildren, Brenna, Seamus, Ezra, and soon to be born son of Philip and Catherine. She is also survived by her sister-in- law, Laura Wooster, of Port Jervis, NY, and sister-in-law, Sr. Mary Immaculate, O.P. (Alice McGovern), of Caldwell, NJ, along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cousins from both sides of the family, and friends from the local area and around the country. Growing up, Rose Mary's family lived next door to their parish church, so it was not surprising that Rose Mary's first devotion was to the Catholic Church and the Franciscan order, along with her patients as she began her career as a nurse, and became part of a network of women who supported each other for their lifetimes. She then decided to dedicate her life to husband and children while remaining true to her Catholic faith, and continue her successful nursing career. She first lived and worked in the New York metropolitan area and Northern New Jersey before settling in Binghamton, NY in 1985 with Phil, Philip, and Clare, where she continued her career as a Registered Nurse at Elizabeth Church Manor, and later as Director of Nursing at the New York State Veterans Home in Oxford, NY until her retirement. During retirement, she was a part-time educator in the BOCES nursing program, and still provided assistance with health care to friends and family whenever needed. Rose Mary and Phil were able to travel regularly along the East Coast, with Vermont and the New England area being a favorite destination (thank you to Peter and Karen (McGovern) Dartley). Rose Mary became a regular sideline cheerleader and driver for Brenna and Seamus' various activities, and had time now to expand on her interest in cooking and gardening. Rose Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends, who are relieved that her suffering is now over and she can be with the Lord and all her predeceased loved ones. Her family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Mercy House for their compassionate care during Rose Mary's last days, Broome Oncology at Lourdes Hospital, the rehabilitation and medical staff at Ideal Nursing Center, Upstate Medical Center, Albany Medical Center, and Sr. Mary Immaculate, O.P. for assisting and supporting the family with her time and compassion over the past two years. Rose Mary was a member of St Mary of the Assumption Church at 192 Court St Binghamton, NY 13901 where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday November 4, 2019 at 9:30 AM. A burial service following Mass will be held at Chenango Valley Cemetery 120 Nowlan Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901. The family will receive family and friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St, Binghamton on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Memorial contributions in Rose Mary's memory may be made to Mercy House 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019