Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
300 Main St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Rose Orlando Obituary
Rose Orlando



Sykesville, MD - Rose T. Orlando, 90, an Owego resident for 49 years, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Sykesville, MD. Rose was a lifelong educator who retired from the Union Endicott School District after 25 years of teaching. She was a much-loved elementary school teacher who encouraged her students to be their best. Rose was a very active member of St. Patrick's Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid knitter and baker who enjoyed sharing her talents and projects with others. After retiring, she joined the Owego Master Gardeners, where she used her extensive knowledge of plants to help cultivate many community gardens within the village. Prior to moving to Owego, she and her husband opened a school in the Dominican Republic for disadvantaged children. Rose was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Francis "Frank" Orlando; her brother, Henry; and her sister, Ann. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Mary and Mark Llewellyn, James Orlando and Kim Foltz, Louise Orlando and Andrew Barbour, Paul Orlando and Susan Joan Mauriello; and 11 grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated on June 27 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery on Monday, February 24. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose T. Orlando's memory to Tioga County Rural Ministry at https://tcrm.org/. Condolences may be made to Rose's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to June 21, 2020
