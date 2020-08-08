Rose Quinn-Gusman
Barton - Rose Lily Quinn-Gusman, daughter of Edward and Emily Horner, passed away peacefully August 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving children, she was 81. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene (Gene) Gusman on June 14th, 2017. Rose is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Douglas) Rood and Lori (Steve) Circio, son Edward James III (Cheryl) Quinn her grandsons Austin Quinn and Jon Golley (Chellsea) Golley and 3 great granddaughters Lia, Lainee, and Pyper. Also, her niece Edie Burch. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 50 Nanticoke St., Whitney Point, NY. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Rose's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.