1/1
Rose Quinn-Gusman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Quinn-Gusman

Barton - Rose Lily Quinn-Gusman, daughter of Edward and Emily Horner, passed away peacefully August 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving children, she was 81. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene (Gene) Gusman on June 14th, 2017. Rose is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Douglas) Rood and Lori (Steve) Circio, son Edward James III (Cheryl) Quinn her grandsons Austin Quinn and Jon Golley (Chellsea) Golley and 3 great granddaughters Lia, Lainee, and Pyper. Also, her niece Edie Burch. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 50 Nanticoke St., Whitney Point, NY. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Rose's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved