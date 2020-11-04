1/1
Rose Samiani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Samiani

Endwell - Rose Samiani of Endicott passed away peacefully at home on November 3rd, just two weeks shy of her 96th birthday.

She is predeceased by her husband Vincent, son Remo, son-in-law Jeff Marckese, parents Giuseppina and Antonino, and her siblings Charlie, Dom, Tony, Joe, Mary, and Pauline.

She is survived by her siblings Vincent, Umberto, Gino, Susie, and Lucy; her children Marianna, Josephine, Antonino (Ingrid); her 8 grandchildren Regina (Steve), Natalia (John), Michael, Nicholas, Nisa, Rachel (Erica), Liza (Brandon), and Desirae. She is also survived by her 2 great grandchildren Rose and Marina, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rose was a lifetime member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. She was the truest definition of a sibling, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved everything about caring for others and inviting people into her home to share in her traditions and cooking. Family was her pride and joy, and she always felt happiest singing alongside her husband or son. Rose was brave, kind-hearted, and quick-witted. Her no nonsense demeanor earned her much respect. All who knew Rose loved her dearly and recognized how important family was to her. Rosie will be extremely missed.

Services will be held at a later date.

To honor her legacy, please make any donation or contribution to: Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved