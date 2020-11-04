Rose SamianiEndwell - Rose Samiani of Endicott passed away peacefully at home on November 3rd, just two weeks shy of her 96th birthday.She is predeceased by her husband Vincent, son Remo, son-in-law Jeff Marckese, parents Giuseppina and Antonino, and her siblings Charlie, Dom, Tony, Joe, Mary, and Pauline.She is survived by her siblings Vincent, Umberto, Gino, Susie, and Lucy; her children Marianna, Josephine, Antonino (Ingrid); her 8 grandchildren Regina (Steve), Natalia (John), Michael, Nicholas, Nisa, Rachel (Erica), Liza (Brandon), and Desirae. She is also survived by her 2 great grandchildren Rose and Marina, as well as several nieces and nephews.Rose was a lifetime member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. She was the truest definition of a sibling, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved everything about caring for others and inviting people into her home to share in her traditions and cooking. Family was her pride and joy, and she always felt happiest singing alongside her husband or son. Rose was brave, kind-hearted, and quick-witted. Her no nonsense demeanor earned her much respect. All who knew Rose loved her dearly and recognized how important family was to her. Rosie will be extremely missed.Services will be held at a later date.To honor her legacy, please make any donation or contribution to: Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.