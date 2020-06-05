Rose Spector
Rose Spector, formerly of Binghamton, died 6/4/20 two weeks after celebrating her 107th birthday. She was the devoted daughter of Shifra and Harry Spector and brother of Sam Spector.
She is survived by loving family: nieces Deborah Spector Gardner and Lynne Spector-Ecker (spouse Lawrence), 2 great nieces, a great nephew and 2 great-great nephews.
Rose Spector, formerly of Binghamton, died 6/4/20 two weeks after celebrating her 107th birthday. She was the devoted daughter of Shifra and Harry Spector and brother of Sam Spector.
She is survived by loving family: nieces Deborah Spector Gardner and Lynne Spector-Ecker (spouse Lawrence), 2 great nieces, a great nephew and 2 great-great nephews.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.