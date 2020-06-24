Rosemarie Burke



On Monday, June 22, 2020, Rosemarie (Gilbride) Burke, 83, of Endwell, New York, passed peacefully from this world and into the arms of the love of her life, her husband, the late James R. Burke. Predeceased by her parents, William F. Gilbride and Rose Frances (McCormick) Gilbride, and one brother, Gerard. She was blessed with the love and support of her three children; one son and daughter-in-law, James W. and Mary Burke; two daughters and sons-in-law, Frances and Brendan Lynch, Maureen and Curtis Hofmann. She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren - Yelena, Haley, Kelsey, Connor, Caitie, Sean, William, Ryan, Kathryn; and one great-grandchild, Liam.



Rosemarie is also survived by two sisters-of-choice, Jeannine Wells and Joyce Welby; one brother-in-law, Eugene Burke, and one sister-in-law Patricia and Michael Carden.



She was blessed with many, true friends who were always there for her. She enjoyed reading, shopping for others, treating her grandchildren to her infamous backwards lunch, and traveling with her family. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone's heart she touched.



Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and College and taught elementary school in the UE school district for 25 years. She was never prouder than when hearing stories about her former students.



She was an active, devoted member of Holy Family Church, formerly Our Lady of Angels Church. She cherished her friendships made in the prayer groups, committees, and volunteer work in the parish. Outside of her parish family, she volunteered with the Daughters of Charity and the Nearly New Shop in Binghamton.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dorothy Gardner of Johnson City, and to the staff at the United Methodist Home Hilltop Campus, for the loving care they gave to their mother during her last days.



A celebration of Rosemarie's life will take place Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 10:00am, at Church of the Holy Family, Endicott, NY. The family will receive friends the same day, at the church, from 9:00am-9:45am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarie's name can be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY, 13760. Please pass on her kind spirit by sharing a smile or a good deed for another.









