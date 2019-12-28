Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul / Blessed Sacrament Church
465 Clubhouse Rd
Vestal, NY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Rosemarie L. Witkowski

Rosemarie L. Witkowski Obituary
Rosemarie L. Witkowski

Vestal - Rosemarie L. Witkowski, age 86, passed away on the morning of December 27, 2019 and is now reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Jerome J. Witkowski. She was predeceased by her parents Steve and Lottie Swatt and her brother Stephen Swatt. She is survived by her three children, daughter Eileen (John) Osick, Johnson City, NY; son Francis Witkowski, Portsmouth, NH; son Robert Witkowski, Binghamton, NY (who has been her primary care giver over the years); four grandchildren, Marie (Phil) Chieco, Clifton Park, NY; Jerred Osick, Johnson City, NY; Jerome and John Witkowski, Portsmouth, NH; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She had a big heart and family was the center of her life. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved being involved in their lives and hearing about everything that was going on. She especially looked forward to her grandson Jerred stopping by regularly just to spend some time with her and seeing if she needed anything. Her other enjoyment in life was going to Bingo an seeing her friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 2nd,at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul / Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery on her grandson Jerred's birthday with whom she had a special bond. The family will receive friends at the church at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements are by The Mikeska Funeral Home, 161 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
