Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church
Vestal, NY
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Vincent De Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church
Vestal, NY
Rosemary C. Kozlowski

Rosemary C. Kozlowski Obituary
Rosemary C. Kozlowski

Binghamton - Rosemary C. Kozlowski passed away on October 8, 2019 as result of complications from cancer. Rosemary was born in Avoca, Pa. She is survived by her loving husband Joseph of 44 years and sons Joseph and David. Other survivors include brothers, Francis (Betty) and Casimir (Nancy). Sisters, Dorothy and Theresa, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent De Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church. She received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Misericordia University and a Masters Degree in Reading from the University of Scranton. She was employed as a elementary teacher from 1967 to 2003 for the Windsor School District. Rosemary enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling. A funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 15 at St. Vincent De Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal, NY. A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at the church following the Funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary's memory to Mercy House of The Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Download Now