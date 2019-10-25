Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary C. (Cody) Mott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary C. (Cody) Mott In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Rosemary C. (Cody) Mott

12/25/1923 - 10/25/2014

5 Years Ago Today Your Soul Ascended Into Paradise. You Fought A Good Fight And You Finished The Race. We Can Hear You Telling Us That Each Day And Year That Passes Brings Us closer to Each Of You In Gods Heavenly Kingdom. But To Stay Awhile Though You'll Wait Forever. I'll See You all On The Other Shore Till That Day Arrives Remember The Memories That We Shared Together.

We Miss And Love You. Your Grandson James Mott and the Rest of the (Mott), (Marra),

And Lewis Family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.