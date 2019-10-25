|
|
In Loving Memory of
Rosemary C. (Cody) Mott
12/25/1923 - 10/25/2014
5 Years Ago Today Your Soul Ascended Into Paradise. You Fought A Good Fight And You Finished The Race. We Can Hear You Telling Us That Each Day And Year That Passes Brings Us closer to Each Of You In Gods Heavenly Kingdom. But To Stay Awhile Though You'll Wait Forever. I'll See You all On The Other Shore Till That Day Arrives Remember The Memories That We Shared Together.
We Miss And Love You. Your Grandson James Mott and the Rest of the (Mott), (Marra),
And Lewis Family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2019