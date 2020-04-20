|
|
Rosemary Colgan
Johnson City - On Saturday, April 18, 2020 , our beloved Rosemary Colgan, wife, mother to four sons, grandmother to ten, and a friend to many passed away at age 71. Rosemary was born on September 12, 1948 to Robert and Mary Wescott. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in in1967 and married the love of her life, Jim, in 1969. They proudly raised their family in Johnson City, NY- the Home of the Wildcats. Rosemary was one of a kind and left an impression on everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She loved her job as a hairstylist for many years and she hung up her scissors to do what she was truly passionate about; being a grandma and spending time with family and friends. There were times when you might find her at the bowling alley, on the golf course, at the Knights of Columbus, or in the Poconos, but mostly you would find her on the sidelines or in the stand, cheering on her most prized possessions, her children and grandchildren. Rosemary was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert and Mary; as well as her two dear brothers Robert (Joyce) and Rollin Wescott. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 51 years, Jim, four sons, Timothy (Michelle) Colgan, David (Carrie) Colgan, James, Jr. (Yvonne) Colgan and Jonathan Colgan. She leaves behind her ten grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored: Zach, Isaiah, Patrick, Connor, Olivia, Sophia, Mason, Brennan, Evan and Meryl. Also surviving Rosemary is her best friend and sister, Rita (Tom) Novitsky and her sisters-in-law, Anne Wescott, Sharon Woloszyn and Denise (Kevin) Whalen and a special Goddaughter, Deborah (Patrick) Palmer. Rosemary will be greatly missed by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Heaven has gained an Angel and Rosemary's friends and family have gained a Guardian Angel. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Corey S. VanKuren will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020