Rosemary Itskin Mackin



Rosemary Itskin Mackin (84) passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Claude and Cleophas Itskin, her brother Claude, Jr., and her sisters Marilyn Itskin and Carolyn (Itskin) Hudson. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years James F. Mackin, Jr., her five children; Deacon James F. Mackin III (Connie), Christopher Mackin, Timothy Mackin, Michael Mackin, and Kathleen Dodd (John). She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren: James IV, Daniel (Jordan), Kevin (Tess), Erin, David, and Clare Mackin, Jenna and Alison Barton; Two step grandchildren, William and Jenna Dodd; and two great grandchildren, Layla and Josie and another great grandchild on the way! She is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.



Rosemary was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. She served in the United States Navy (rank AC3). James and Rosemary met while serving in the Navy and moved to James' hometown of Binghamton, NY to raise their family. Rosemary was a wonderful, caring mother and wife. When her children were in school she was supportive of their sporting and scholastic activities and also volunteered her time. She enjoyed many creative activities such as painting ceramics, flower arranging, gardening and quilting. She was an amazing cook and loved to bake. She also enjoyed playing BINGO whenever she got the chance.



In Rosemary's final years, she suffered from dementia. We want to thank her caregivers and the staff at United Methodist Homes Hilltop and JGJ for the care they showed her and our family during her time there. We also would like to thank St. Patrick's and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic parishes for their spiritual support for over 50 years. Funeral Services and Internment will be held at a later date due to the current Covid Pandemic.



Arrangements are by the MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK









