Rosemary M. Shea (Lynch)
Binghamton - Rosemary Shea [Lynch], 79, of Binghamton, New York, passed away on April 28, 2020. Rosemary was born in Binghamton, New York to Mildred and Basil Lynch on October 21, 1940. She graduated from Vestal High School and went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygeine from Broome Community College. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years retiring from Valley Dental Pediatrics to care for her mother. She enjoyed travelling with her husband Jim, afternoons with her sister Betty and spending time with her family. She was involved in Fatima, Rosary Alter Society, and served as the volunteer coordinator at Danielle House for many years.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years James Shea, of Binghamton, New York. She is also survived by her children Shannon & Gerald Perrault, Maura & Frank Fetsko, Jim & Ruth Shea; grandchildren Jennifer & Matt Kushner, Katie & Derek Barrows, Madison Perrault, Erin Fetsko, Casey Fetsko, Bridget Fetsko, Brianne Shea, Jimmy Shea; and great-grandchildren Harper Barrows, Remi Barrows, and Hudson Kushner; sister and brother in-law Elizabeth and John Joyce; sister in-laws Patricia Shea and Nancy Crescente, brother in-law George Shea and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Basil Lynch.
Heaven gained a special angel. Alzheimers could not take away the unconditional love Rosemary had for her family, or the love we have for her. It could not take away the memories of sharing a cup of coffee, baking together, or singing her grandchildren to sleep. It could not take away the kindness she showed everyone or lessen her unwavering faith. It could not take away the lessons she taught us to be generous, appreciative, kind and humble. It could not take away the strength of our family.
Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St, Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamotn. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will be the Celebrant. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, or Danielle House. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff of Keepsake Village at Castle Gardens, Good Shepherd Fairview Home, personal care provider Colleen O'Brien, and many family members and friends for your prayers, love and support.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020