|
|
Rosemary Pascucci
Plains, PA - Rosemary ( Penny ) Pascucci of the Hudson section of Plains, PA; passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, PA
The daughter of the late Angelo and Sophie Siracuse of Swoyersville.
She was previously employed for the Pennsylvania State Game Commission and Social Security Administration.
She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband Angelo (Shorty) Pascucci.
She is survived by her children Richard and his wife Laura, Endicott, NY; Alyssa Gayewski and her husband Robert, Ashley; and James Pascucci, Hudson; grandchildren Josh Pascucci and his wife Marie, Endicott, NY; Robert Gayewski Jr., Harrisburg; and Catherine Gayewski and her fiancé R.J., Hanover Twp.; sisters Barbara Shadie and her husband Ronald, Swoyersville; and Felicia Dimino and her husband Michael, Swoyersville, whom she loved so much, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Dr. Stanley Lobitz, Dr. David Greenwald, the staff at Little Flower Manor and Residential Hospice for their exceptional care they gave our mother.
A visitation for Rosemary will be held Wednesday, November 20,2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc. 55 Stark Street, Plains, PA. A morning visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in church at 10:00 a.m., service will be officiated by Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will be held in Italian Independent Cemetery, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Saints Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, Pa,18705.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019