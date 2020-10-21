Rosetta L. Fletcher



Kirkwood - Rosetta L. Fletcher, 86 of Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly from Kirkwood passed away peacefully at Lourdes Hospital on October 14, 2020. Rosetta was predeceased in death by her husband Donald in 2001 and her only daughter, Tammy in 2014. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and good friends Muritte Chase and Cathy Slater. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9am at Riverside Cemetery, Kirkwood.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store