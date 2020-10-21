1/
Rosetta L. Fletcher
Rosetta L. Fletcher

Kirkwood - Rosetta L. Fletcher, 86 of Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly from Kirkwood passed away peacefully at Lourdes Hospital on October 14, 2020. Rosetta was predeceased in death by her husband Donald in 2001 and her only daughter, Tammy in 2014. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and good friends Muritte Chase and Cathy Slater. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9am at Riverside Cemetery, Kirkwood.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
