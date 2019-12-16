|
Ross (Butch) Fare Roser, Jr.
Greensboro, NC - Sept. 3, 1942 - Dec 1, 2019
Ross (Butch) Fare Roser, Jr. went to be with his heavenly father on December 1 at his home.
Butch was born to Ross and Winifred Roser on September 3, 1942 in Binghamton, New York. He worked for Davis-Fetch Co. out of Syracuse, NY for several years. In 1998 he moved to Greensboro for a job change. He worked for Shields, Inc., Acoustics, Inc., and back to Shields where he retired.
Butch loved to play golf and was a member of Bryan Park Senior Men's Golf Association. He loved NASCAR and attended many of the races. Butch met his wife Rita on the golf course. They were married 17 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois.
Butch is survived by his wife Rita; daughters Shawn (Kitt) Warren of DeRuyter, NY; Paula Minor of Georgetown, NY; and sons Paul (Doreen) of Moravia, NY; Vaughan (Jennifer) Roser of Brewerton, NY; brother Ronald (Shari) of Binghamton, NY; and six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Special mention of Buttercup and Muffin who brought joy to his life.
No service is planned. Family will receive friends at the home. Memorial contributions can be made in Butch's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019