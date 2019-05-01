Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
fire hall
RT 7
Sanitaria Springs, NY
Roswell S. Sherwood

Roswell S. Sherwood Obituary
Roswell S. Sherwood

- - Roswell D. Sherwood age 86, passed away on April 15, 2019. He was a farmer and logger. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosie, 1 son David Hagoboom, 2 grandchildren Rosalee Duell and Richard Duell. He is survived by his son Terry R. Sherwood; his wife Trudy; daughter Sharon Souligny; 5 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on May 4, 2019 at 1 pm at the fire hall on RT 7 in Sanitaria Springs.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 1, 2019
