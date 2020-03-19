|
|
Roy Boaz Schiffer
Vietnam Veteran, Roy Boaz Schiffer, age 80, passed away in Georgia. He is predeceased by two sons; Daniel R. Schiffer and Roy Boaz Schiffer, Jr., his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Richelle, two children; Michael (Robin) and Nicole (Bruce), 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, brother; Jody and sisters; Merrie and Deborah. Also, several nieces and nephews, dog, Sadie Mae, close friend, Tom Fuller, and other loving friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a burial service and a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020