Roy Boaz Schiffer Obituary
Vietnam Veteran, Roy Boaz Schiffer, age 80, passed away in Georgia. He is predeceased by two sons; Daniel R. Schiffer and Roy Boaz Schiffer, Jr., his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Richelle, two children; Michael (Robin) and Nicole (Bruce), 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, brother; Jody and sisters; Merrie and Deborah. Also, several nieces and nephews, dog, Sadie Mae, close friend, Tom Fuller, and other loving friends.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a burial service and a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
