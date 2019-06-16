|
Roy E. Pyptiuk
Candor - Roy E. Pyptiuk, 60, of Candor, NY, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Blair, along with his faithful companions, Tully and Homer J.; his sisters, Pauline Pierce and Jean Hall of England; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Donna Blair of Rome, PA, Dennis and Debra Blair of Nichols, NY, Patti Thomas of Nichols, NY, Michael Blair of Ohio, Edward Blair, Jr. of Syracuse, NY, Jason Blair of Candor, Kathy Blair of Rome, PA; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Jimmy John Blair; and his two favorite faithful companions, Moose and Bubba. Roy was born on April 2, 1958 in Lytham St. Annes England, the son of the late Henryk and Alice (Wilson) Pyptiuk. He graduated from a University in England with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked all over the United States in all aspects of cell tower construction. He also worked in Emergency Disaster Management and most recently Auto Zone in Endicott, NY. Roy's interests included fishing, playing pitch, or simply just socializing and sharing his worldly knowledge with his family and friends with a drink of Jack. Roy truly loved his canine companions and Moose and Bubba always held a special place in his heart.
In keeping with his request, there will be no services. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Broome Oncology, the nurses at Lourdes Hospital and Dr. Kloss for all of their special care. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019