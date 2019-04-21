|
Royce S. Kenderes
Vestal - Little brother, best friend, and only sibling of Joyce E. Kosky passed unexpectedly April 11, 2019.
Royce was born May 8th, 1950 to his parents Stephen and Ann, whom he took care of until they departed this world. Roy worked at the Handicapped Children's Association.
He is survived by his nephew Frank S. Kosky, and fiancé Mandy Grundman of Endicott. They loved watching football and fishing together. He is also survived by his niece Sheri R. Liantonio, her husband Jimmy, and two daughters, Victoria and Brianna of Florida.
A celebration of Roy's life will be held April 29th 2019 at St. Ambrose Church in Endicott, NY. Calling hours will be at 9:30am with mass at 10:30am. Donations may be made in memory to HCA Residential. Lunch will follow the mass at HCA, 1329 Campville Road Endicott NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019