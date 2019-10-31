|
|
Ruby Jean Hastings
Binghamton - Ruby Jean Hastings, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald P. Hastings and son Gregory A. Hastings. She is survived by her loving children Patrick J. "Joe" Hastings, Paula Hastings, David (Sherry) Hastings, Anne (Dan) Casella, Theresa Hastings, Jeffery (Alana) Hastings, Eric Hastings, Joel Hastings; brother Howard Morris; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and her special companions Milly and Jack. Mom loved being with her family and was always decorating the house for each season and holiday for us. A special thank you to Dr. Jane Hudson for going above and beyond for our mom. The family is holding a private service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019