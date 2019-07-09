|
Rudolph "Rudy" Gaspar
- - Rudy Gaspar, 94, passed away peacefully into the arms of Lord Monday, July 1, 2019, at the NYS Veterans' Home of Oxford. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Sharpley, his parents Elizabeth and Vendelin and two brothers, John and William.
Rudy is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Helen, who was truly the love of his life. His daughter Chris Kassan, son Richard "Skip" Gaspar; granddaughters; Deni (Tim) Smith; Allison Sharpley. He is also survived by a niece, nephews, and many life long friends.
Rudy proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Bennion (1943-1946). He spent his lifetime as a Master Plumber. Rudy was involved in many plumbing industry organizations and sat as a Chairperson for the City of Binghamton Plumbing Board.
Friends and family may call at St Cyril's & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street Binghamton, NY on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM. A memorial mass will follow at 10:00 AM with Father Putano officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at the NYS Veterans' Home for the compassionate care they provided Rudy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rudy's memory can be made out to the NYS Veterans' Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 9, 2019