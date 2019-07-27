|
Rudolph Victor Ulbright, Jr.
- - December 4, 1949-July 18, 2019
Rudolph Victor Ulbright, known to all as "Vic", passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents Rudolph V. Ulbright Sr., Barbara (Herzog) Ulbright, and his life partner Susan Mariano.
He is survived by his three brother's Tom, his wife Deborah, Dan, and Ed and his Marianna and by his "adopted" grandson Theodore Vincent Jr. There are also four nephews, three nieces, four great nephews, five great nieces, his aunt Loretta Ulbright and several cousins.
Vic was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, and Broome Community College.
Vic was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in Pensacola, Fla., and in Washington D.C.
After the Navy, he graduated from the University of Maryland and lived and worked in Baltimore Md. For a time, he was employed by Safety-Kleen Corp., and then Southwest Industries in Md.
He & Susan moved to Forney, Texas where he continued to work for Southwest Industries installing computers in various machine shops.
After his retirement he moved back to Maryland, and then to Port Crane, where he grew up.
He was an avid WWII Navy enthusiast, with the main focus on the destroyed the USS Braine DD-630 that our father served on in the Pacific theater and enjoyed going to the ship reunions with the family. He enjoyed his target shooting, especially with his neighbor Ole Neilson, and enjoyed the cookie time at Christmas with Ole & Barb Neilson and neighbors.
He enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite team.
He was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan, and looked forward to all the upcoming races. Vic was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
There will be a memorial mass at St. Josephs Church in Sanitaria Springs, N.Y. on Saturday, August 24.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Josephs building fund.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 27 to July 28, 2019