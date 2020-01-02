|
Ruedonna J. Pickett
Montrose, PA - Ruedonna J. Pickett, 83, of Montrose, PA, passed away at her home in her chair with her children and her cat, Lucky, by her side, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born May 4, 1936 in Johnson City, NY, to the late Ross Root and Ruth (Messersmith) Root Barbour. Her husband of 581/2 years, Arthur W. Pickett, predeceased her.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Greg Hazlett, Montrose, PA and Cindy and Chris Zavatski, Shavertown, PA, brother and sister-in-law, Roger C. and Joan Root, two sisters-in-law, Beverly and Pat Root, several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her twin brother, Ronald Root, and older brother, Robert Root.
To Ruedonna, home and family gatherings were everything. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, quilting, and her animals. She was a member of the Franklin Forks United Methodist Church, and a 50-year member of the Lawsville Grange.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Hoshik Kang of the Franklin Forks United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in the Lawsville Cemetery. Friends may call on the family an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruedonna's name can be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020