Russell E. Williams
Harpursville - Russell E. Williams, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Esther Bowman and father Elmer Williams.
He is survived by his son Ryan (Eryn Warner) Williams and his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer & Chris Marvin; 3 grandchildren Emma, Ethan and Corbin; 60 cousins at last count and special friends Kenny Loihle and Bert Prohaska.
Russell graduated from Windsor High School in 1966 and from SUNY Oneonta in 1971. He was in the National Guard for 6 years where he served on the EL Dorado Squad guarding the Ft. Knox gold depository. He was a retired employee of the New York State DOT where he received the Engineer of the Year Award. He enjoyed golfing and horse track betting. He wanted everyone to know that he experienced nirvana, and that he stated his most notable accomplishment as " I had fun".
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4-6pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 10am. Burial will follow in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020