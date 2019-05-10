|
|
Russell F. May
Ararat Twp., PA - Russell F. May, 82, of Ararat Twp., PA, died Monday at home.
Born in Union Dale, PA, son of the late Russell W. and Ethel Mae Paye May, he was a member of the East Ararat United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. Russell was also a member of the Bluestone Lodge #328 of the Free and Accepted Masons, Hallstead, PA.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Singer-Link Corporation, Binghamton, NY.
Surviving are 2 sons: Russell F. May, Binghamton; Randy F. May, Susquehanna, PA; 2 daughters: Robyn M. Welsh and Rene M. Fisk both of Susquehanna, PA,; 2 sisters Thelma May, Thompson, PA and Julia Fagan, Montrose, PA ; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Russell's request, there will be no funeral services and burial will be private in the East Ararat Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Jones and Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main Street, Forest City, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 10, 2019