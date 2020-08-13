1/1
Russell Karas Jr.
Russell Karas, Jr.

Russell Karas, Jr. (Rusty), 49, passed away August 3rd, from diabetes complications. He was predeceased by brothers; Tim and Richard Beets. Survived by daughter Jamee Donahue; parents Shirley and Russell Karas Sr.; fiance Gerri Simpson; sisters Colleen Springsteen (Jeff) and Holly Kundrata (Dan) and nieces and nephews. Rusty was a brilliant cabinet maker and designer for Smith-Lawton. He will be missed by many. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
