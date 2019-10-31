|
Russell Klinger
Ithaca - Russell Arthur Klinger
Russell Klinger, of Danby passed away October 26, 2019. Russ was born in 1957 in Ithaca, New York to Walter and Elsie (Doty) Klinger of Candor, NY. He graduated from Candor Central School in 1976 and graduated from SUNY Delhi. Russ had a big heart and always went out of his way to help people, from customers at NAPA Auto Parts in Spencer to a long career with Tompkins County Assessment. He grew up playing the drums, hunting and enjoying the outdoors. In addition to his parents, Russ is survived by his loving wife Theresa (O'Connor) Klinger, his beloved furry companion Crispy, twin stepdaughters Jennifer and Kristina O'Connor, son Daniel Klinger (fiancée Nichole DePersis), grandson Cooper Klinger of Maine-Endwell, daughter Shannon (Zachary) Carter and granddaughter Alannah of Pensacola, FL, sister Susan (Deane) Cook of Ithaca, brother Walter (Kimberly) Klinger III of Bridgton, Maine, nieces Jen Cook, Chelsea Courneya, and nephew Mike Cook. It was his wish that there be no calling hours or formal services. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be made to Russ's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019