Russell L. Jones

Warren Center - Russell L. Jones, 96, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Russell is survived by: wife Carol; a son Norman (Jacque) Jones; daughters Janice (Clyde) Whipple; Donna Jones; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Two sisters; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Russell was welcomed into heaven by his parents and his grandson Gregory Whipple who died in 2003.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Friday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 10:30 AM at the Hope Community Church, 5864 Jackson Valley Road Warren Center, Pennsylvania. For the complete obituary visit our website at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
