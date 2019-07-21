|
Russell "Rusty" R. Vergason
Newark Valley, NY - Russell (Rusty) R. Vergason, 56, of Newark Valley, NY, lost his valiant battle with brain cancer on the afternoon of July 15th, 2019, in the peaceful presence of his loving wife, and in the comforting care of Mercy House. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, AnnMarie; two children and their families, Vicki (Kevin) Weber, Erik (Stacy) Vergason with children Olivia and Wyatt; two brothers, Robert (Sharon) Vergason and sons, Gerry (Thomas Hadley) Vergason; along with many cousins and large extended family. Rusty will be cremated and laid to rest at his family home and farm in Newark Valley. For information regarding Rusty's Memorial BBQ Picnic and extended remembrances from the family please see the Sunset Memorial Services website.
Rusty was a simple kind of guy and was not one for the extravagant things in life. In remembrance of, or in lieu of flowers, Rusty and family has asked that a donation be made to support Mercy House of the Southern Tier of Endicott, a non-profit, hospice assisted, facility supporting families with end of life care for their loved ones.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019