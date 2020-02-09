|
|
Russell W. Theleman
Center Lisle, NY - Russell W. (Papa) Theleman, 82, of Center Lisle, NY passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Vail) Theleman; sons, Ray (Deb) Theleman, David (Vicky) Theleman, Brian (Tracy Baumgart) Theleman, Duane (Nicole) Theleman, 5th son, Lee Rupert; grandchildren, Alissa (Alex) Clark, Trevor (Shannon) Nash, Amanda (Corey) Jordan, Karli (Matt Boes) Theleman, Alex Schwab, Taylor Theleman, Riley and Sean Theleman; great grandchild, Lennox Clark; uncle, Robert (Loretta) Theleman; sisters, Anita Ellis, Marty (Ron) Faut; sister-in-law, Carol Spier; brother-in-law, Eldon Vail; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Russ graduated from Whitney Point Central School in 1955, served three years in the US Marine Reserves and US Army and retired from IBM as an Installations Coordinator after 35 years of service. He also served 32 years as the Superintendent of Center Lisle Cemetery, was a member of the Center Lisle Congregational Church and Odd Fellows Lodge #235. He was an active baseball coach for his sons and enjoyed watching his many grandchildren's sporting events. In his free time he was a talented woodworker, mechanic and handyman. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services, LLC, 2659 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the Center Lisle Cemetery, c/o Linda Murphy, P.O. Box 248, Whitney Point, NY 13862. Online condolences can be made at www.sunsetmemorialservices.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020